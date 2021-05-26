newsbreak-logo
New Hartford, NY

Is New York Looking To Ban Delta 8 and Delta 10?

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Big Frog 104
 3 days ago
Is New York State now looking to ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 products?. Under proposed new state Health Department regulations, it looks like New York State is trying to ban these products. According to Syracuse.com, the proposed updates to regulations included a provision declaring that cannabinoid and cannabinol products made through a chemical process called isomerization can no longer be sold in New York. The new rules specified the compounds Delta 8 and Delta 10.

