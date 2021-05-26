Is New York Looking To Ban Delta 8 and Delta 10?

The shortage could affect everyone's summer celebrations. As we are starting to come out of the COVID pandemic, we've all experienced an item shortage at one time or another. Think about that trip to the grocery store last year when you couldn't find toilet paper, paper towels or Lysol wipes anywhere. The shelves were bare. We've had a quick gas shortage that caused gas prices to rise everywhere and now we can possibly have to add another item that might be hard to find this summer to the list of shortages.