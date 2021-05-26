Prince William and Kate Middleton reminisce in St Andrews - best photos
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday as they visited St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, where they first met 20 years ago. Prince William and Kate, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April, enrolled on the same art history course at the University of St Andrews in 2001. The Prince later switched to Geography, but their friendship blossomed into romance while they were living together in their second year.www.hellomagazine.com