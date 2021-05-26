newsbreak-logo
Hip Hop

Today in Hip-Hop History: 'Menace II Society' Movie Soundtrack Released 28 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 3 days ago

On this date in 1993, Jive Records released the soundtrack to the blockbuster hood classic Menace II Society featuring various artists. The sixteen-track Hip Hop assortment peaked at the pole position on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop albums. Along with singles, music videos were produced for the songs: "Straight Up Menace" by MC Eiht, and "Trigga Gots No Heart" by Spice 1. It has been certified Platinum by the RIAA since October 11, 1994.

thesource.com
