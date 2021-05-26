Cancel
Beaver County, PA

Beaver County nursing home workers rally Tuesday for staffing, wages and protections for residents

Beaver County Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEAVER TWP. – Rose Conforti has been an employee at the Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab Center for 34 years. With over three decades under her belt at the center, currently working as a dietary aide, she said the facility is almost unrecognizable since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which resulted in 13,258 deaths of long-term care facility residents statewide since March of last year. In Beaver County, 1,111 long-term care facility residents have tested positive for COVID-19 along with at least 274 staff members. Of those residents, 223 have died from the virus.

New Brighton, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Fire Department Responds to Day Care Center

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondant Curtis Walsh) (New Brighton, PA) New Brighton Fire Department responded to a smoke detector activation at Haynes Day Care Center on 6th Street in New Brighton. Fire fighters did a sweep of the building and allowed adults and children who evacuated to re-enter shortly after arriving. No injuries occured.
Beaver County, PAEllwood City Ledger

Beaver County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 31% of people fully vaccinated

Some 31% of people living in Beaver County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Ohioville borough candidates stress no zoning and emphasize transparency in office

OHIOVILLE – Zoning is a hot topic in the borough, and candidates for mayor and borough council have strong opinions about it. The borough currently does not have a zoning ordinance, and in 2019 council proposed a zoning ordinance. The response was a resounding "no" from the community, and council eventually tabled it indefinitely. Many candidates running for Ohioville offices this year hope to keep it that way.
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Blackhawk School Board Holds Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Chippewa Township, PA) The Blackhawk School Board held a virtual meeting tonight. The board stated that the district is going to hold an outdoor graduation ceremony at their stadium with standard commencement admission, which is 6 tickets given out per student. If weather becomes an issue, the ceremony will be held indoors and students will only be given 4 tickets. The meeting then progressed into a heated discussion over a new proposed tax increase. While the board ultimately approved a one mill increase, there was opposition among the board to whether or not they could increase revenue and funds by eliminating teaching positions and certain classes. One board member suggested the school needs to be run more as a business, to which he proposed that certain classes and teachers such as in the music and art departments be eliminated since some of those classes have only 6 students, while suggesting those students could just join another elective. This prompted an argument with other board members stating that they have absolutely no interest in taking those classes away from students. The board went on to approve a temporary road agreement with Penn Power, as well as to allow a dance academy to rent the high school auditorium for a recital. Also approved were the positions of three middle school basketball coaches, and the resignations of 2 athletic trainers and a paraprofessional. The district will also continue to require mask wearing, until the PA Department of Education says otherwise.
Midland, PAEllwood City Ledger

Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School secures major funding

MIDLAND — The launch of a new public charter high school in Beaver County takes several leaps forward this week, as Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School (MITCS) announced it is receiving a major grant and two significant donations that will further its work. On Monday, the Pennsylvania Coalition of...