I'm 28, and I just paid off all my debt. But after reading your column I realized I had done something foolish. I used all my savings to pay the full balance. Now all my accounts — liquid savings, emergency, long term — are at zero. I have no debt, but no assets whatsoever. I'm planning to save 20% of every paycheck per my budget. Am I in serious trouble or just a momentary bubble that I can work my way out of with some self-discipline?