Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures rise as stocks head for winning week. Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 150 points on Friday morning, the final trading day of May, as Wall Street looked for a winning week. The Nasdaq Composite has been the best performer this week, rising nearly 2%, while the S&P 500 and Dow have added roughly 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively. For the month, the S&P 500 and Dow are positive while the Nasdaq is down 1.6%.