Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Imperial Valley Press Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

