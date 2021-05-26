Doing A Home Renovation? 6 Things To Consider To Make It More Sustainable

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. After so much time at home, many people are feeling the itch to redesign, renovate, or rebuild altogether. These changes can get really resource-intensive really quickly, and eco-minded homeowners might be wondering if there's anything they can do to keep their renos as sustainable as possible. To find out how to pull off a grand redesign on a small footprint, we asked architect and author of House to Home: Designing Your Space for the Way You Live Devi Dutta-Choudhury for some insider tips: