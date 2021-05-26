Glenn Youngkin, GOP nominee for Virginia governor, goes mum on guns and abortion
RICHMOND — Glenn Youngkin vowed, as he pursued the GOP nomination for Virginia governor, to steadfastly oppose abortion and roll back restrictions on gun rights. "We will protect the Second Amendment and our right to keep and bear arms," he told a cheering crowd on May 11, the night he was crowned the nominee. "Friends, together, all of us, we will protect the life of every Virginia child born and unborn."www.washingtonpost.com