Circa Survive's Anthony Green Unmasks His Struggle with Bipolar Disorder
In the latest installment of the 'Unmasked' video series, the veteran frontman opens up about weathering the highs and lows that come with mental illness. The weight of mental illness can feel overwhelming, and for many it’s a burden they feel compelled to bear alone. Many people can feel a sharp sense of self-consciousness, as if by sharing how they’re suffering is unduly adding to a loved one’s own emotional baggage. Equally as difficult is navigating the stigma of mental illness generally, where by admitting to being sick can lead to feeling singled out or cast aside.www.billboard.com