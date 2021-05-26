Circa Survive's Anthony Green Unmasks His Struggle with Bipolar Disorder

As someone who grew up in a predominantly minority community, I remember when I was younger and thinking therapy was only something rich, white people or those with severe mental illnesses did. But then I got into college and was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and learned that everyone should be taking care of their minds just as much, if not more so, than their physical health. The only problem was, no one in my family spoke about mental health. Growing up, whenever I brought it up to my friends or family, it either seemed to be associated with negative labels like "crazy" or "weak," or avoided altogether as if I was talking about something inappropriate or weird.