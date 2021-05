A few days ago, I heard a neighbor complain that the weather predictions carried in the media were, for the most part, useless. “They get it wrong more often than they get it right,” he said. It was not the sort of statement that calls for a comment, and so, even though I disagreed, I said nothing. In reality, during the past couple of decades, weather predicting has become amazingly accurate. During dangerous storms, for example, meteorologists often can pinpoint the minute when the front will come through a particular location.