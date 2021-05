Three new bus drivers have joined Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation after passing their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) test last month. The three drivers, Rita Kahaialii, Michael Hager and Benjamin Lagazo, started MEO’s six-week CDL training program in March. They received hands-on instruction on school buses, including learning how to conduct an air brake test and a full bus pre-trip safety inspection, as well as driving through a skills course and on the road. At the conclusion of the instruction, Kahaialii, Hager and Lagazo took and passed the general knowledge, air brake and passenger and school bus endorsement tests to obtain their CDL B license with passenger and school bus endorsement.