newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

As pandemic eases, mask-wearing continues to be worrisome issue

Connersville News-Examiner
 3 days ago

DALLAS — From the start of the pandemic, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been unnecessarily steeped in politics and confusion. American medical experts were too slow to recommend masks or face coverings when the coronavirus established a beachhead in the winter of 2020. When they did recommend mask-wearing, they had to make sure health care workers had protections like N-95 and surgical masks, and Americans were encouraged to take what was left, with some even wearing scarfs.

www.newsexaminer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Pandemic#Surgical Masks#Health Experts#Medical Care#Americans#American Medical Experts#Health Care Workers#Protections#N 95#Face Coverings#Winter#Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNBC Video

Confusion over mask-wearing continues in wake of new guidance from CDC

After more than a year of mask mandates, the latest CDC guidance on masks for fully vaccinated Americans continues to cause confusion for states, businesses and people. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY. Appearing:Savannah Guthrie. Tags: health, news, Health Tips, Editor's picks, big news, coronavirus, Plan Your Vaccine, today.
Public HealthSanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccinated Californians to Continue Wearing Masks Indoors Until June 15

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is advising vaccinated Californians to continue wearing face masks indoors until June 15. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance last week and stated vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Public Healthnews4sanantonio.com

CDC defends decision to ease mask wearing rquirements

The CDC is defending its decision to ease requirements when it comes to wearing a mask. Last week they announced that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask either outdoors or in most indoor settings. Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the change had nothing to with increasing political...
Public HealthWMUR.com

State epidemiologist recommends people continuing to wear masks indoors

CONCORD, N.H. — State health officials are recommending guidance on wearing masks and social distancing that differs from recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most circumstances, but...
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Pandemic: Oregon releases new mask wearing guidelines

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today released updated guidance about mask and physical distancing requirements for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Under the updated guidance, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors, in most public settings where vaccination status is checked. In public settings where vaccination status is not checked, masks will still be required. Finally, businesses and venue operators remain free to establish their own, more restrictive policies regarding mask usage.
Public HealthSouthwest Virginia Today

OPINION: Wear a mask or not? Messages are mixed as pandemic subsides

Should you still be wearing a mask when you go shopping, dining or visiting outside your home?. With the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control apparently easing most mask recommendations for vaccinated people, and many governors and local governments dropping or changing their mask requirements, it’s hard for us to know how to respond.
Public HealthDaily Item

Vaccinations and masking still issues as pandemic fades

You may have read the other day that 50 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. That’s a lot of vaccinated people — 4,346,446 — according to the state. So, what about the other half?. Some of...