As pandemic eases, mask-wearing continues to be worrisome issue

DALLAS — From the start of the pandemic, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been unnecessarily steeped in politics and confusion. American medical experts were too slow to recommend masks or face coverings when the coronavirus established a beachhead in the winter of 2020. When they did recommend mask-wearing, they had to make sure health care workers had protections like N-95 and surgical masks, and Americans were encouraged to take what was left, with some even wearing scarfs.