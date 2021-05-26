newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asian shares slip with eyes on inflation, US economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bX40Z_0aBl98D000

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares fell Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% in early trading to 28,409.41. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.7% to 3,146.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 7,089.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 29,019.84. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% to 3,597.85.

The Japanese government is expected to extend its “state of emergency” in some areas including Tokyo past May 31, in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases. Public concern has grown with the Olympics due to begin in Tokyo on July 23. Surveys show a majority of residents want the games canceled or postponed.

“There are push-backs all round right now, and they are going to buffet markets, largely because they aren’t all pushing in the same direction,” RaboResearch said in a report.

Technology shares were under pressure, though Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi rose 4% after it confirmed that the U.S. had removed it from a blacklist for Chinese tech companies.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained less than 0.1% to 34,323.05. The Nasdaq added 0.6% to 13,738. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2% to 2,249.27.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on May 7th, but then fell for two straight weeks heading into this week. The index is on track for a gain this week of about 1%.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth and inflation, which has been rising.

“That’s just going to be the state of the market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

Investors bid up shares in several retailers that delivered strong quarterly report cards. Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 16.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 10% and Abercrombie & Fitch climbed 7.8% on similarly strong financial results.

In the U.S., where the vaccine rollout has progressed at a better pace than in Asia, retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 23 cents to $65.98 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 14 cents to $66.21 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 21 cents to $68.66 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 109.15 Japanese yen from 109.14 yen. The euro cost $1.2189, down from $1.2192.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Nikkei 225#Asian Markets#Asian Shares#Currency Markets#Chinese Economy#Ap#Kospi#S P#Hang Seng#Japanese#Xiaomi#The Commerce Department#Federal Reserve#Invesco#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#Asx#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Treasury Bond Yields Spike Higher; Nearing Trading Top

Treasury bond yields spiked higher after a series of economic data releases on Thursday. This move higher appears to be the beginning of a move higher into mid-June’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting. I’m expecting that a move OVER 1.635% in the 10-year treasury bond yield should allow for at least...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. rallies, unshaken by inflation surge

On Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the day in an affirmative territory with benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow snapping up their first weekly percentage gains following three straight weeks of declines, as investors seemed to have turned a blind eye to a stronger-than-anticipated inflation reading.
MarketsZacks.com

Consumer Discretionary ETFs to Shine as US Economy Reopens

The world’s largest economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus outbreak-induced slowdown. Notably, cyclical sectors like industrial, financial, energy and consumer discretionary have witnessed increased attention from investors this year. Markedly, stocks within the cyclical sectors mostly behave in tandem with the prevalent economic conditions and when growth returns to normal levels, these sectors will automatically perform well.
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday following economic reports showing that layoffs are falling and the economy is growing. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after giving up most of an earlier gain. The benchmark index is on track for a gain this week of about 1.1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold retakes US$1,900/oz level after US inflation ticked up

BENGALURU (May 28): Gold reversed course and turned positive on Friday, popping above the key $1,900 level, after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold had risen 0.3% to $1,902.27 per ounce by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT), having...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks eye gains on growth outlook; yields up

(May 28): Asian stocks look set to rise Friday after solid U.S. economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a rally on Wall Street in cyclical shares. Treasury yields climbed. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts climbed...
Industrykfgo.com

TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices gained on optimism of a demand recovery, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent crude was up 0.37% at $69.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.55%...
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.57%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment climbed...
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 12:57 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
Marketsetftrends.com

China ETFs Are Enjoying a Strong Week

Chinese equities and country-related exchange traded funds have broken out this week, as foreign investors jumped back into the country. The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF (KBA), which tracks the the MSCI China A Share Index, increased 4.2% over the past week and has risen 5.6% year-to-date. Chinese...
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Shares Advance Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - European shares were at record highs on Friday after reports said U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6trillion in federal spending plans for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day. Investors also wait for an update on the personal-consumption expenditures price...