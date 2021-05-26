newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania State

Police Blotter

By Morning Times Staff
Morning Times
 3 days ago

A Towanda woman faces charges following a Nov. 12, 2020 traffic stop in Towanda Borough. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 35-year-old Ashley Jo White was pulled over at the intersection of York and Mix avenues after police found that both of the vehicle’s registered owners had suspended licenses. Police said White admitted to using methamphetamine the day prior and that the drug was inside the vehicle. During a consent search, police found three cellophane bags with an ounce of methamphetamine in each and a smoking glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

