Thumbs up (mostly) to more news of New Yorkers flocking to Connecticut in the past year. While Litchfield County towns such as Roxbury and Washington have seen big gains, larger communities including Shelton and Trumbull have also recorded growth. A growing population is a prerequisite for a growing economy, and the only way to build on the gains of the past year is to continue these trends. Unfortunately, some communities are not as welcoming when it comes to housing construction, which is necessary if we want new arrivals to have a place to live. Multifamily housing in the suburbs is something to be embraced.