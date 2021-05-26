newsbreak-logo
Sayre, PA

Sayre UNICO brings ice cream to Epiphany students

By ERIK BERGGREN Staff Writer
Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAYRE — On Tuesday the Sayre Chapter of UNICO sponsored ice cream for the students of Epiphany School. The ice cream was served from Johnny D’s ice cream truck. This was the first of several such events, as UNICO will do the same for all Valley elementary schools throughout the next few weeks.

