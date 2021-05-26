The Lockdown Brought about Deaths from Dementia

During a year of claustrophobic pandemic, many of us discovered new hobbies, skills, and habits. One of them is Zoom. Who knew that one can work, talk to family, and even party from our own bedroom using video calls—and that your new "You're On Mute" T-shirt will make people laugh on the street. Apart from connecting or annoying us, there is also a surprising effect that Zoom could have—chatting with friends and loved ones over Zoom, or other video-messaging apps, may help prevent dementia, a new study has found. Read on to discover how a video app can do that—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.