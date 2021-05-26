newsbreak-logo
MORE-tgage: Home Prices Surge at Historic Levels

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
The housing market is hot...maybe too hot. Home prices and mortgages are rising steadily, with nowhere to go but up thanks to low inventory. The latest figures from the Mortgage Bankers Association show the average mortgage purchase application is now $411,400, the highest level since February. At the same time, the average U.S. home price has risen for ten straight months and is 13-percent higher than one year ago, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Price Index.

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

