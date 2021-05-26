Color-Accented Waterproof Trainers
Keen Footwear's new women's waterproof trainers are ideal for both light and fast hikes. Equipped with KEEN.BELLOWS FLEX, the technology enables a more versatile and adaptable construction that can be bent with less energy, making each step feel easier. In addition, the mesh upper is breathable and lightweight, with a performance ripstop to make it more durable. The waterproof trainers also boast KEEN.DRY protection and KEEN.ALL-TERRAIN traction for better grip in various trail surfaces.www.trendhunter.com