Color-Accented Waterproof Trainers

Bad posture is notorious for causing discomfort that can persistently cause pain and annoyance, so the 'Strack' smart posture corrector has been developed to help a user improve their health in a simple, noninvasive manner. The device works by being positioned onto the back and will continuously track the user throughout the day to ensure they are sitting or standing up straight. The device will provide real-time feedback in the form of a vibration to let users know that they need to straighten up.