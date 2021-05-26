Aramis Ayala to run for Val Demings' Orlando congressional seat

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Dick Batchelor, president, Dick Batchelor Management Group. Last week: ELECTION DOUBTS: The former president keeps pontificating on a fixed election. His role as the sage of Mar-a-Lago reminds me not of Socrates, but a satire of him by Aristophanes, called “The Clouds.” One character would hoist himself up in a basket to "The Thinkery" where he would contemplate how many feet a flea can jump or what causes buzzing noises from gnats. In today's new "Thinkery,” occupied by a former president, they contemplate evidence of bamboo strains in the paper ballots in Arizona to prove that illegal ballots were shipped in from Asia. I’d say stick with fleas and gnats. They are more believable.