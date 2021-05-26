newsbreak-logo
Orlando, FL

Aramis Ayala to run for Val Demings' Orlando congressional seat

By Stewart Moore
WESH
Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala is looking for a new title: Congresswoman. "I am. I am running for United States Congress, congressional district 10. In Central Florida, here in Orange County," Ayala said. "The people in Florida in that district have been well represented. It is important to build upon that. Build upon those relationships in Washington. Be the voice for the people. To be connected at a grassroots level. Starting down with the people who are here every day recognizing their needs."

