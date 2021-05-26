newsbreak-logo
Environment

STORM MODE: Latest on Thursday's storms; Memorial weekend outlook

By Matt Beckwith, Tim Schmidt, KOMU 8 Meteorologists
KOMU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassing showers and storms are in the forecast for tonight. While a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, the severe weather threat is very low for tonight. Wednesday will be mainly dry before storms return on Thursday. Thursday’s storms will likely be strong to severe. WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST. We...

