newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Democrats offer blueprint for other Sun Belt states

By BILL BARROW
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeYM4_0aBl4WxK00

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia Democratic Party has its answer for how the state delivered its electoral votes to Joe Biden for president in November and gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate with runoff victories two months later.

The short answer: time, money and plenty of staff and volunteers using "tailored outreach" to make Georgia's electorate younger, less white and more focused on absentee and early voting than it's ever been.

In a new analysis of the 2020 cycle, state party officials cast the outcome essentially as Politics 101. Yet any details of Georgia Democrats' road map promise to attract interest given the state's shift from reliably Republican to the nation's hottest battleground. Georgia Democrats' focus on narrow demographic slices of the electorate could prove especially intriguing to party leaders in other Southern Sun Belt states including North Carolina, Florida and Texas.

“These victories weren’t random ... the result of some miracle,” Georgia Democratic chairwoman and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams told party donors on a conference call Tuesday evening.

Williams described years of organizing and a deliberate timeline of ramping up staff ahead of 2020, insisting that Georgia’s growth alone didn't ensure record presidential and Senate vote totals for Democrats. Rather, she said, it was tapping into that changing population to maximize votes.

For example, the party began its push toward vote-by-mail in the spring, ahead of the primary.

In the fall, phone banks involved as many as 16 languages. The Voter Protection Hotline, on which citizens could ask questions about the voting process, was available in seven languages by September: English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Korean, Hindi and Urdu.

The party aimed events, most online because of the coronavirus pandemic, at specific demographic groups. The campaign spent at least $1.5 million on "in-language" advertising, including digital, radio and print, for the general election, plus another $2.5 million ahead of the Senate runoffs. Democrats matched surrogates to specific communities, and those targeted events, party officials said, were led by paid staffers who reflected the various races and ethnicities.

Scott Hogan, executive director of the state party, called it a “conscious decision” to build a staff that “reflected the state of Georgia,” rather than schedule targeted events and then have them led by staffers or volunteers who were mismatched to their audiences.

Biden would go on to edge President Donald Trump in November by about 12,000 votes out of 5 million cast, and Trump would falsely persist with claims that he lost because of fraud even after Georgia's results were tallied three times. Two months later, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won their Senate runoffs by margins outside the recount threshold.

A spike in absentee voting benefited Democrats. The party reported that Biden managed an 8 percentage point advantage over Trump in absentee support, compared with an essential draw between Trump and Hillary Clinton four years earlier.

Younger and nonwhite participation increased to Democrats’ advantage. The party’s analysis found turnout by 18- to 24-year-olds was 51% in 2020, compared with 46.4% in 2016. For 25- to 29-year-olds, turnout jumped from 42% to 46%. Black turnout in November topped 66%, compared with 61.5% in 2016. Asian American voters and Latino voters also increased their combined share of the electorate to 5.5% in November, up from 3.7% four years earlier.

Those numbers meant Democrats widened their advantage in metro areas, including suburbs closest to Atlanta. The party’s analysis did not detail the apparent shift toward Democrats by some white, college-educated voters in those metropolitan and suburban counties because of dissatisfaction with Trump.

Hogan, the party executive director, emphasized that personnel spending included the most ambitious “voter protection unit” the state party has assembled. He said Biden’s narrow margin likely wouldn’t have been possible without the program. Among other things, it included the hotline that fielded tens of thousands of calls, a website of voting information and a program that helped provisional-ballot voters correct any errors in time to have their ballots counted.

To be sure, Georgia Democrats' success couldn't have come without money. They weren't starting from scratch after Stacey Abrams' close loss in the 2018 governor's race. They used monthly support from the Democratic National Committee, as well. Biden's campaign steered additional resources. And the Senate runoffs, with control of Capitol Hill at stake, provided a flood of national cash.

That’s perhaps the biggest cautionary tale to Democrats in places like Florida or Texas. Florida’s Democratic Party, despite the state being a perpetual battleground, emerged from 2020 hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. Texas Democrats, despite a narrowing partisan gap in the state, have yet to be able to finance a true statewide field operation to register and regularly contact voters.

And in all three states, including Georgia, Republican-run legislatures have adopted new restrictions on voting rules, especially absentee voting, that Democrats used to their advantage in 2020.

But Williams and Hogan said their 2020 effort still provides a “blueprint” for anywhere. “It’s not that we came up with a miraculous, neat idea,” Hogan said. “It’s that we committed to it and never stopped.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Scott Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nikema Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Early Voting#Democratic State#Democratic Voters#Georgia Democrats#Ap#The U S Senate#Republican#Vietnamese#Korean#Urdu#The State Party#Capitol Hill#Associated Press#Texas Democrats#Democrats Control#Sun Belt#State Party Officials#Provisional Ballot Voters#Party Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Teachers and professors in Idaho will be prevented from “indoctrinating” students on race. Oklahoma teachers will be prohibited from saying certain people are inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. Tennessee schools will risk losing state aid if their lessons include particular concepts about race and racism.
Texas StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Republicans dug in Saturday for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., putting the last touches on a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and limit voting on Sundays, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Organizers: Dispute over survivors scrapped Tulsa event

Organizers who called off a headline commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre said Friday the event was canceled after an agreement couldn’t be reached over monetary payments to three survivors of the deadly attack by a white mob, highlighting broader debates over reparations for racial injustice.
LifestylePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Philippines ends ban on workers' travel to Saudi

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has lifted a ban on the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia, which it imposed after receiving reports that workers were being asked to shoulder COVID-19 test and quarantine costs in the oil-rich kingdom. Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that after Saudi Arabia...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

US says agencies largely fended off latest Russian hack

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House says it believes U.S. government agencies largely fended off the latest cyberespionage onslaught blamed on Russian intelligence operatives, saying the spear-phishing campaign should not further damage relations with Moscow ahead of next month’s planned presidential summit. Officials downplayed the cyber assault as "basic...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia Statespectrumnews1.com

Georgia's Lt. Governor won't run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won't seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Atlanta, GAdailycitizen.news

Lt. Gov. Duncan will not seek reelection

ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022. Duncan, a Republican who was elected in 2018, became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump following the 2020 presidential election and condemned Georgia Republicans who perpetuated Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Trump Critic, Won't Seek Re-Election, Will Work on 'GOP 2.0'

Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a critic of former President Donald Trump, announced on Monday that he won't seek reelection in 2022 and will instead work on a "GOP 2.0." "Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection for a second term as Lieutenant Governor. It is truly an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform," Duncan wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less...Our office will continue to go to work each and every day looking for ways to positively affect the lives of all 11 million Georgians."