Car overturns, driver runs — police say
The Seneca police late yesterday afternoon had developed and were pursuing a lead into why the driver of a wrecked car left the scene before they arrived to investigate. The wreck, involving a blue 2003 Chevy Tahoe, was reported at 6:50 yesterday morning around 200 WN 1st Street. According to Capt. Shuler, the car was headed east, ran off the street, hit a traffic sign, and overturned down an embankment. Shuler said the driver got out and fled on foot.wgog.com