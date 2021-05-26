newsbreak-logo
Seneca, SC

Car overturns, driver runs — police say

By Dick Mangrum
 3 days ago

The Seneca police late yesterday afternoon had developed and were pursuing a lead into why the driver of a wrecked car left the scene before they arrived to investigate. The wreck, involving a blue 2003 Chevy Tahoe, was reported at 6:50 yesterday morning around 200 WN 1st Street. According to Capt. Shuler, the car was headed east, ran off the street, hit a traffic sign, and overturned down an embankment. Shuler said the driver got out and fled on foot.

Seneca, SCwgog.com

Friday accident occurred in heavy traffic

The police in Seneca say an accident at mid-afternoon on Friday occurred in congested traffic at U-S 123 and the Lindsay Road. Cap. McClure says the accident involved a car and a motorcycle and the motorcyclist, a Six Mile man, was taken to the hospital with what were called non-life threatening injuries.
Seneca, SCwgog.com

Car and motorcycle collide on the Blue Ridge Blvd.

A medical helicopter flew a motorcyclist to an out of county hospital yesterday after an accident on SC 28/the Blue Ridge Boulevard near the Poplar Springs Bridge. The accident involved a car and resulted in a traffic backup for motorists headed toward Seneca. The accident occurred around 4 pm.
Walhalla, SCwsnwradio.com

Tragic Incident Near Walhalla Thursday

Counseling services are being made available to members of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and Walhalla Police who were present when a man took his own life early Thursday. According to officials, deputies were called to a domestic incident at a home near Walhalla, which led to a traffic stop in the parking lot of a local store that was closed at the time. Reports from authorities stated that the man, at one point, retreated to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and pointed it at himself. Officers at the scene tried to talk to the man and negotiate with him, but he unfortunately shot himself. The man was taken to a Greenville hospital where he passed away about two hours later. No shots were fired by law enforcement officers.
Seneca, SCwsnwradio.com

Fire in Utica Over the Weekend

No injuries were reported after an early Saturday morning fire at a Utica residence on E. Lonsdale Street. Seneca Fire and mutual aid all responded and performed an aggressive interior attack. Fire fighters said they were able to contain the blaze to the back of the home. No word yet on what caused the fire.
Seneca, SCwgog.com

Home fire Saturday in Utica

Seneca fire fighters and mutual aid departments found themselves at the scene of a home fire early Saturday morning in Utica. The fire department reported an aggressive interior attack to stop the fire on E. Lonsdale Street and success in containing the fire to the back of the home. At first reports, no injuries.
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Self-inflicted gunshot fired in the presence of the the police

Counseling services are being made available to members of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and the Walhalla police who were present early Thursday when a man shot himself on W. Main Street in Walhalla. The wounded man later was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the coroner has ruled the case a suicide. According to Jimmy Watt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, incidents such as this often tax the emotions of all involved and counseling can be helpful. In this case, a deputy responded to investigate a domestic incident complaint at a home near Walhalla. This led to a traffic stop in the parking lot of a store during yesterday’s morning’s early hours, a time when the store was closed. At one point, the man retreated to his vehicle and reached for something that turned out to be a firearm and pointed the gun at himself. Officers attempted to negotiate for the man to back down, but he eventually shot himself and was taken to a Greenville hospital where he died about two hours later. Watt says no shots were fired by law enforcement officers.
Anderson, SCwsnwradio.com

MAN WANTED IN OCONEE COUNTY DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND

Anderson, SC – Greg Shore, Coroner advised that his office is currently investigating the death of a man that was apparently being sought by Oconee County Law Enforcement in connection to an outstanding warrant and was found last night with a gunshot wound. Anderson Police Department, Anderson Fire Department and...
Westminster, SCwsnwradio.com

Man Jailed on Kidnapping and Assault Charges

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster man yesterday on two counts of Kidnapping in regards to a weekend incident. 44 year old Jason Bradley Hughes of Sandifer Boulevard was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:46pm Tuesday. Hughes was also charged with one count of Assault and Battery – 2nd Degree.
Oconee County, SCWYFF4.com

New details released in search for missing Oconee County teen

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in the search for a missing teenager from Walhalla. Investigators say they are looking for 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood. They said Ariel left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10 p.m. May 4 and 7 a.m. May 5. Family members...
Walhalla, SCFOX Carolina

Deputies locate 13-year-old from Walhalla, 15-year-old boyfriend flees scene

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they found Ariel Ray Underwood, a previously missing juvenile. Underwood was found with 15-year-old Bryson Joe Perry, who deputies identified as her boyfriend. Deputies say that they were located at a business on Highway 11 near I-85 and Fair play. Deputies were called to the business location after a call around 7:15 P.M said that the the two missing juveniles were possibly there.
Walhalla, SCwsnwradio.com

OCSO Searching For Teen Reported Missing From Walhalla

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help today in locating a missing Walhalla teenager. Investigators are seeking the whereabouts of 13 year old Ariel Ray Underwood. Ariel left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10pm on May 4th and 7am on May 5th. Family members reported Arial missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.
Arizona Statemy40.tv

Officials: Missing SC teens may be traveling with others in a U-Haul with an Arizona tag

WALHALLA, S.C. (WLOS) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office released updated information on Saturday in regards to a missing Walhalla, South Carolina teenager. The sheriff's office says based on new information obtained, they believe 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood, who reportedly left her home some time between 10 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. on May 5, might be traveling with her 15-year-old boyfriend Bryson Joe Perry and several others in a 10-foot U-Haul Box Truck. Officials say the box truck, which was rented on May 4 from a business in Decatur, Georgia, has an Arizona tag of AE94029 and a truck number of TM1523H.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Authorities alert Georgia, South Carolina to teen missing since Tuesday

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Oconee County, South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen not seen since Tuesday evening. According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, which sent the alert to news agencies in both South Carolina and Georgia, 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. on May 5. Family members reported her missing on Wednesday.