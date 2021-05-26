newsbreak-logo
Danbury, CT

Danbury to host Memorial Day ceremony

By Julia Perkins
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY — With the Memorial Day parade canceled, the city plans to hold a ceremony on Monday to recognize military personnel who have died serving the country. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at the Rose Garden in Rogers Park. Masks are recommended. Attendees should practice social distancing during the ceremony.

i95 ROCK

