newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Rely on medical professionals for information about COVID-19 vaccination. We amplify the expertise of 2. [editorial]

By THE LNP
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section focused on immunization. Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, addressed common misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccination. And Dr. Patrick Gavigan, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, made the case for vaccinating kids against COVID-19. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine now is available to children ages 12-15.

lancasteronline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#Medical Professionals#Health Professionals#Clinical Experts#Health Information#Health Experts#Boston Globe Media#Stat#Women Babies Hospital#Cdc#Medical Experts#Covid 19 Vaccination#Expertise#Science Based Information#Immunization#Research Studies#Infectious Diseases#Disease Control#Common Misconceptions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Infectious Disease
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalspvvt.com

Get informed, get the vaccine. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is smart and easy with Health Net’s help

(BPT) - In life, a wait-and-see approach is sometimes best. Such as figuring out if you can tolerate a certain food by slowly introducing it into your diet. Where the wait-and-see approach doesn’t work is with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s no reason to wait because the results are already in across California and the country: COVID-19 cases are dramatically down in the state due to vaccinations. Also, according to the CDC, the current seven-day national average of new COVID-19 cases is down 79% compared to Jan. 8, 2021.
Public Healthwilliamsonhomepage.com

Video from Williamson Medical Center shows effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

Williamson Medical Center health care professionals are providing education and addressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in a new informational video, according to a press release. The physicians and nurses featured in the video hope to be the trusted community source to help people make informed decisions. “The COVID-19 vaccine...
Public HealthWKBW-TV

Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines is big business

Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines isn't just harmful to people's health, it's also big business. “And, very specifically, these are sophisticated. They're not individuals. These are companies, 501(c)(3)s, LLCs that web together and they produce high-quality misinformation that's designed to be as compelling, as shareable, as clickable and as believable as possible,” said Imran Ahmed, Chief Executive at the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

LETTER: Inform yourself about the COVID-19 vaccine

I am writing to my fellow citizens who are questioning the value, safety and efficacy the COVID-19 vaccines. I must begin by expressing my gratitude to Meadville Medical Center and employees for their service and leadership throughout this pandemic. I am grateful for their dedication to caring for the ill and for their impressively well organized vaccination administration. Thank you for serving our community.
Pharmaceuticalsdelmarvapublicradio.net

Addressing Concerns About the COVID 19 Vaccine

The Biden administration hopes to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the nation's population against the coronavirus. However, there has been some hesitancy toward the vaccine that could put that number in doubt. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Dr. Janis Orlowski, Chief Health Care Officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges, about some of the concerns that many have expressed about the vaccine.
ScienceMedscape News

Vaccines Appear Safe for 'Long COVID' Survivors

(Reuters) - COVID-19 survivors with lingering symptoms can safely be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a small study suggests. Researchers tracked 36 individuals with "long COVID" who had been hospitalized while acutely ill and who later received at least one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine. Eight months after...
KidsThe Oakland Post

As we reopen from COVID-19, let’s not forget about children

Last week, in a significant step in the progression toward normalcy, the CDC announced that “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”. The number...
Public Healthpennsylvanianewstoday.com

Have you been vaccinated with COVID-19 yet?Experts say you shouldn’t rely on protection from the people you are

The United States has reached a major milestone in COVID-19 vaccination, but health experts say that unvaccinated people do not have a reduced risk of infection in response to fewer cases. He states that protection from vaccinated people should not be relied upon. We will really challenge because fully vaccinated people are well protected, but we need to continue to convince unvaccinated individuals that they are not safe. ” Told. “The pandemic isn’t over for them,” Wen said, citing an analysis from the Washington Post, that the risks of unvaccinated people are actually about the same as in the middle of the January surge. Half of the US adult population is fully vaccinated, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And to those people, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend (the event identified as the main source of spread last year) may look much like it was before 2020. “Vaccines allow tens of millions of Americans to return to something. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said at a Whitehouse Coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Vaccinated The CDC guidance for those who do not have changed, but they are still at risk of infection, Warensky said. “If not vaccinated, vaccination this holiday weekend. We encourage you to give yourself and your family a gift of protection by receiving it, “says Warensky. “We’re on a good downtrend, but we’re not completely out of the woods yet,” according to an Axios-Ipsos survey, with 44% of Americans socially distant last week. Wen advised that it wasn’t too long, down 12 points from two weeks ago. Unvaccinated people continue to mask, distance and take precautions. There was also promising data on COVID-19 infections in children on Tuesday, taking a step towards a more normal childhood. –In October, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, only children over the age of 12 are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that research into infant safety and efficacy is ongoing, but that infant vaccines are likely to be unavailable until late fall or early winter, but the number of vaccinated teachers. And given the significant decline in the number of cases, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told the Household Commission on Tuesday that it should be safe for children of all ages to return to face-to-face classes in the fall. Told. Children’s return to normal is welcomed For many, development is underway, especially in the light of the mental health challenges posed by pandemics. “People shrug and say,’Children are resilient,’ but wait a minute. This is a truly incredible and unprecedented challenge. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told the household committee on Tuesday. Collins said there are some questions that new research must address. I hope they are absent from school. Schools are usually the place of much socialization and education over this long period of time. And what about this problem of being afraid of illnesses that may actually affect your family? If you happen to bring in an illness, you may suddenly be blamed, “Collins said. Meanwhile, the state is looking for new ways to convince residents to get vaccinated. At Delaware, authorities announced a partnership with the Delaware Lottery in a twice-weekly draw for vaccine incentives. Delaware people aged 12 and over who were vaccinated from May 25 to June 29 According to a statement from the office of Governor John Kearney, Delaware people aged 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated so far Participate in cash of $ 5,000 and additional prizes in a twice-weekly draw run by the Delaware Lottery. According to the statement, day trips, full scholarships to Delaware Public University, tickets for events. “The incentive program is one of three key means of becoming widely recognized. R Increase vaccination coverage,” said Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health. .. Delaware’s plans reflect the efforts of other states. For example, Ohio has released a lottery ticket for vaccinated residents, and West Virginia is offering $ 100 savings bonds to vaccinated residents aged 16-35. In Arkansas, all residents vaccinated after May 25th will receive a $ 20 lottery ticket. -A $ 21 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Off or Gift Certificate that can be redeemed for a fishing license or hunting / fishing license in the state, Governor Asa Hutchison announced at a press conference.
Public Healthpa.gov

Wolf Administration, Medical Professionals Hold Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccinations and Reproductive Health

First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson led a discussion about the COVID-19 vaccines and reproductive health during a Facebook Live event hosted by the Pennsylvania Commission for Women. The event, entitled Vax Facts for Pregnancy and Reproductive Health, is the second in a series aimed at providing relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and addressing the questions of concerned citizens.
Public HealthU.S. Department of State

COVID-19 Traveler Information

Negative COVID-19 test required for all air passengers coming to the United States. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires all air passengers entering the United States (including U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents) to present a negative COVID-19 test, taken within three calendar days of departure or proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days. Airlines must confirm the negative test result or proof of recovery for all passengers two years of age and over prior to boarding. Airlines must deny boarding of passengers who do not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery.
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and up

The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now administering the Pfizer vaccine for children at least 12 years of age. Med Center Health began administering doses to the new age group Sunday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week.