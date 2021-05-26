One year later: Big Rapids reflects on George Floyd

For a brief moment there, it felt like those nine minutes and 29 seconds of the most blatant form of police brutality most people had ever seen might ignite some real, tangible change in America. One can only have so much hope in a country that sends someone like Donald Trump to the presidency (and Black people already have plenty of other reasons to be skeptical before that nightmare began), but based on what was taking place last summer, there was reason to have it.Based on polls from data science firms like Civis Analytics at the time, it was suggested...