newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

One year later: Big Rapids reflects on George Floyd

By Olivia Fellows
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS — It’s been one year since the murder of George Floyd, and those in Big Rapids believe his death woke many, but feel the nation has a long way to reach equality. Floyd, a Black man, was arrested and accused of attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill....

www.bigrapidsnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jacob Frey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#King Justice#Ferris State University#The Big Rapids#Americans#The Associated Press#Racial Equity Toolkit#Minneapolis#Third Degree Murder#June#U S History#True American History#Officer#Ending Stops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Violent Crimesinvesting.com

Judge postpones trial for three ex-cops in George Floyd case

(Reuters) - A judge in Minneapolis on Thursday postponed the trial of three former policemen accused of taking part in the murder of George Floyd to March 2022, saying the federal case against the men should proceed first, local media reported. Tou Thao, 25, J. Alexander Kueng, 27, and Thomas...
Minoritiesuniversityworldnews.com

George Floyd, Black Lives Matter and the impact on HE

On 25 September 2020, with little more than a month to go in the United States presidential election, and, no doubt, blind to the irony that he was speaking not far from the national historic landmark that had been the home of the Reverend Dr Martin Luther King in Atlanta, Georgia, President Donald Trump delivered a blistering attack on America’s most visible and important civil rights organisation.
HomelessKCCI.com

1 year later: George Floyd's family holds march, rally in his memory

MINNEAPOLIS — Members of George Floyd's family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis on Sunday for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death. The George Floyd Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: The death toll that shows little has changed since his murder shocked the world

It was when people said this needs to stop. It was when millions of Americans marched to say no more.It was a defiant insistence that what had become business as usual – the routine killing by police of unarmed people of colour in what should be everyday interactions – was no longer acceptable.And yet a year after the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd, the life literally squeezed out of him at a Minneapolis intersection by Derek Chauvin, as worried witnesses urged the officer to stop – and later millions watched around the world – the killings have not stopped.Rather, from...
Violent CrimesFiveThirtyEight

What Has — And Hasn’t — Changed Since George Floyd Was Murdered

Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s politics chat. The transcript below has been lightly edited. sarah (Sarah Frostenson, politics editor): Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, but where are we as a country a year later? Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, has since stood trial and been found guilty of all three charges he faced: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It’s a significant verdict, because it is still so rare for police officers to face legal consequences for misconduct.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

What has actually changed since George Floyd died? Not enough

For a brief moment there, it felt like those nine minutes and 29 seconds of the most blatant form of police brutality most people had ever seen might ignite some real, tangible change in America. One can only have so much hope in a country that sends someone like Donald Trump to the presidency (and Black people already have plenty of other reasons to be skeptical before that nightmare began), but based on what was taking place last summer, there was reason to have it.Based on polls from data science firms like Civis Analytics at the time, it was suggested...
NFLohionewstime.com

George Floyd’s death fueled a year of change

Floyd’s death called on Americans, businesses and institutions to revisit their views on race, equality and social justice. Cleveland — A year ago, George Floyd, a black man handcuffed on the pavement, died after a white Minneapolis police officer fixed his knee to his neck for more than nine minutes.
Violent Crimeswgbh.org

Say His Name: Five Days For George Floyd

The police killing of George Floyd sparked a global uprising. The epicenter was in director Cy Dodson’s Minneapolis neighborhood, where he captured an immersive observation of unrest, anger, and hope in the five days between the killing of Mr. Floyd and the announcement of charges filed against the police officers.
Public SafetyGoDanRiver.com

What a year after George Floyd has brought

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met in the Oval Office on Tuesday with the family of George Floyd, the man who died one year ago in the custody of Minneapolis police. The occasion is an opportunity to look at the enormous upheaval the reaction to Floyd’s death has caused in the last year.
MinoritiesNew Pittsburgh Courier

Remembering George Floyd – One Year Later: The evolution of a momentous injustice

May 25, 2020, is a day that millions of Americans and other global citizens who oppose injustices rooted in racism must remember. It is the day that George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in police custody, was murdered by a White police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., while three other officers with limited roles failed to intervene.  The deadly encounter unfolded when officers were dispatched to a local food market, where Floyd, 46, allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill to the store’s cashier. What soon transpired landed Floyd in handcuffs, lying face down in the street with then-police officer Derek Chauvin’s left knee positioned on the Black man’s neck for over nine minutes.  
Violent Crimesshondaland.com

What Justice for George Floyd Actually Looks Like

One year ago today, police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis, kneeling on Floyd's neck as he called out, “I can't breathe.” A video of the incident made its way around the globe, prompting months-long protests and a national conversation about race and policing in America.
MinoritiesTODAY.com

The monumental impact of George Floyd's death on Black America

The moment happened as so many others have. A man unknown to most around the world was about to become a hashtag. Millions would watch a video played countless times over the course of a year, horrified to see a police officer press his knee into the man's neck for 9½ minutes, killing him. The desire to reverse this man's fate seemed as desperate as it was futile.
Minoritiesmjportal.com

George Floyd: US marks anniversary of the killing

"Missing this deadline, at the end of the day, will be less important than the strong bill that we have to pass", Smith, a Democrat, said about the legislation named after Floyd. The death of the unarmed black man in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020, after being held down by...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: Joe Biden meets family as US embassies fly Black Lives Matter flag

The family of George Floyd, whose murder sparked protests around the world, met president Joe Biden at the White House for almost an hour to mark the anniversary of his death.“If you can make federal laws to protect the bird which is the bald eagle, then you can make federal laws to protect people of colour,” George Floyd’s brother, Philonise, told reporters after the meeting.It comes as the US president missed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act deadline, which he originally set for 25 May. To mark the anniversary, embassies around the country were authorized by the State Department...