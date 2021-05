Connecticut is itching to reopen — ready to shed masks, get out of the house and experience the world again. “You’ve earned it,” Gov. Ned Lamont said this week. But after a year where nearly everything was upended, the state is facing a surprising obstacle in its attempt to get back to normal. Though unemployment is higher than the national average, many employers are reporting a reluctance among state residents to return to their former jobs or take a new position, particularly at restaurants.