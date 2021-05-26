Kanye West and Irina Shayk spark dating rumors after Kim Kardashian divorce

Barely separated from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has already received an incredible marriage proposal!. Recently, a detail seemed to prove that Kanye West was not yet ready to divorce Kim Kardashian. Indeed, if the latter seems to turn the page rather well, the rapper has for his part still not withdrawn his wedding ring … However, he will have to get used to the idea that his love story is over and the mother of her children is already seducing many single people! Today, she’s a star who made an incredible marriage proposal to Kim Kardashian. This is Sheeraz Hasan, a 47-year-old Briton described as a “media guru”, but also producer and actor. For 20 years, he has helped people become famous all over the world and has provided marketing strategies to major brands.