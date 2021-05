Call me by your Oompa Loompa: Timothée Chalamet has been cast as the younger iteration of chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka. In Roald Dahl’s children’s classic, Wonka eventually gifts his chocolate empire to a little boy after a spate of health code violations. At the time of writing, plot points in the preboot are thin on the ground, but we know Chalamet is depicting Wonka in his formative years before Charlie Bucket gets a golden ticket and Verruca Salt swells to the size of a family Tesla. We’ve been assured that this is an origin movie, so with a little help from Chalamet, this is Wonka’s Joker moment.