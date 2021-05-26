Cancel
Snowmass, CO

Snowmass history: The Brush Creek School puts on a show

By Aspen Historical Society
Aspen Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Brush Creek School Entertains,” recapped an article in the Aspen Times in 1934. “Friday evening, May 25th, Brush Creek School closed for the year with a program and party. The program consisted of a number of recitations and a play,” the Times reported. “A prize was awarded (to) Edwards Roberts for having the highest average for the year. Charles Roberts, the only eighth grader, was second. Miss Stewart presented him with his diploma. After the program the older folks played cards and others spent the evening dancing. Music was furnished by Hildur Hoaglund. Refreshments served at a late hour.”

