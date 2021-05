With one crazy week in the rearview and another in the windshield, I’m feeling somewhat overwhelmed. Our Omaha boys will be here for Memorial Day weekend and into the next week, and fingers crossed, the pool will open that weekend as well, or at the very least shortly after. As with every year, it has been a struggle getting everything working correctly. I have to say I have had more help this year from the lifeguards than I have had in years past, and that, my friends, is a miracle!