It's good to go back to school

To paraphrase Peter Pan, “I don’t want to go back.” Well, really I do, but I am not without some anxiety about it. And it seems like I am in the majority. In an online pole asking “Are you nervous about the pandemic ending?,” more than 80% leaned toward “Yes, I’m not ready to go back to ‘normal.’” I can identify several sources of my anxiety. I suspect you may well be able to relate to them. So, I ask myself should I feel guilty about my anxiety? Should I accept return to ‘normal’ or is this perhaps an opportunity for meaningful change?