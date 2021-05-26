It's good to go back to school
In 1984, John Goodlad wrote a book about American education titled “A Place Called School.” I always loved that title, because that place called school is where I’ve spent much of my life, and it’s always been a place where I seem to fit in and feel like I’m giving my best. Just recently, I had the opportunity to return to work in school again as a middle/senior high school building principal for the rest of this school year. Like everything everywhere else, school is a very different place right now, and I thought I’d share my own observations in this space.www.heraldpalladium.com