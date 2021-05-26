newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

It's good to go back to school

By JOHN JARPE HP Opinion Maker
Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

In 1984, John Goodlad wrote a book about American education titled “A Place Called School.” I always loved that title, because that place called school is where I’ve spent much of my life, and it’s always been a place where I seem to fit in and feel like I’m giving my best. Just recently, I had the opportunity to return to work in school again as a middle/senior high school building principal for the rest of this school year. Like everything everywhere else, school is a very different place right now, and I thought I’d share my own observations in this space.

www.heraldpalladium.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Year#High School Students#Work From Home#Covid#Kids#Lunchtime#Song#Stronger Adults#American Education#Wearing Masks#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationNew Jersey Herald

NJ students will go back to school for in-person classes this fall

New Jersey students will return to class in-person in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday, making official a long-anticipated decision on what classes will look like next school year. Murphy said he would rescind his executive order allowing schools to rely on remote education. The governor also said...
New York City, NYsecretnyc.co

NYC Schools Will Go Back 100% In Person This Fall, With No Remote Option

In an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe today (May 24), Mayor de Blasio announced that NYC schools will go back to being fully in person September 13. It comes after 14 months of back-and-forth, from all-remote to half remote/half in-person to closing when NYC’s positivity rate got too high to reopening shortly thereafter. Currently, families can chose between remote or in-person (the “opt-in” period ended in April for the remainder of the school year), and 60 percent of students are still schooling from home.
KidsLifehacker

Should You Hold Your Child Back a Grade?

As we approach the end of a school year that may be among the most stressful in history for students, teachers, school employees, and parents, many of us are grappling with the severe impacts on the emotional health of our kids and, in some cases, our fears that virtual learning will cause more summer learning loss than normal.
HealthDelaware Gazette

Who’s ready to go back to normal?

To paraphrase Peter Pan, “I don’t want to go back.” Well, really I do, but I am not without some anxiety about it. And it seems like I am in the majority. In an online pole asking “Are you nervous about the pandemic ending?,” more than 80% leaned toward “Yes, I’m not ready to go back to ‘normal.’” I can identify several sources of my anxiety. I suspect you may well be able to relate to them. So, I ask myself should I feel guilty about my anxiety? Should I accept return to ‘normal’ or is this perhaps an opportunity for meaningful change?
East Orange, NJAsbury Park Press

Students are stressed and depressed. What will districts do when they go back to school?

Although her grades didn't suffer during the pandemic, Shekinah Glory Peter Mba, like many students, knew she wasn't feeling well. She endured episodes of depression. "It was bad, honestly," said Peter Mba, a junior at East Orange High School. "This is probably the worst year ever. I realized all throughout my life, I was using school as an escape. Having that taken away from me has not been easy to cope."
Public HealthHerald-Times

After homeschooling due to the pandemic, some families plan to send their children back to school in person in the fall

Some families decided to homeschool their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they plan to enroll — or reenroll — them in local schools for the 2021-22 school year. Before the start of this school year, less was known about COVID-19, vaccines weren’t yet available, and there was an expectation that students may move between in-person, hybrid and virtual instruction throughout the year, which became a reality for many. After considering those factors, some families decided to homeschool indefinitely, but now plan to send their children back to school in person in the fall.
Politicsscetv.org

Celebrating Teachers 2021

Carolina Classrooms is celebrating teachers! It has been a memorable school year with educators teaching virtually and face-to-face with students in their classrooms, often at the same time. Parents, grandparents, and other guardians stepped up to assist their kids with at-home learning. On this episode we will tell their stories and celebrate their hard work!
EducationeSchool Online

5 unexpected benefits of implementing an SEL curriculum

If the global pandemic and school shutdowns taught us anything, it’s that we may have been taking teacher-student and student-student connections for granted pre-COVID. After all, with most or all students experiencing in-classroom learning, bonds, connections, and relationships are just bound to happen naturally. Even with students “connecting” virtually during...
EducationDaily Advance

Getting excellent teachers starts with respect

What’s the best way to support our teachers throughout their careers? Most of us can quickly picture the teachers who made a difference in our lives, the one that pushed us or saw something unique in us that we may not have yet discovered. Teachers are the number one factor in impacting student learning outcomes.
Belle Vernon, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

BVA seniors create new school sign

A team of seniors at Belle Vernon Area High School used the skills learned in engineering class to design and construct a new sign for their alma mater. The students undertook the challenge as part of their Project Lead the Way Engineering Design and Development capstone course, with funding provided by cfsbank of Charleroi and DMI Companies. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that provides students with a hands-on classroom experience. They learn in-demand technical skills as well as critical thinking, problem solving and collaboration.
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

Students at Prairie High School protest against masks

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Students at Prairie High School are back in school full-time now, but a group of students walked off campus to protest masks on Friday. Some told KATU that if people don't have to wear masks in stores, students shouldn't have to wear them in class. Many businesses have adjusted their mask requirements after the CDC announced people who are fully-vaccinated don't need to wear masks.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Bride Bullies Girl with a Speech Impediment then Discovers Who She Is – Story of the Day

A woman came to a small town to meet her fiancée's family, but her encounter with a girl with a speech impediment ends up ruining her life. Sharon Messing was on top of the world. She was about to marry the man of her dreams, and achieve the kind of lifestyle she could only have dreamed of as a young girl growing up on the wrong side of the tracks in a small town.
EducationAsbury Park Press

NJ students will go back to school for in-person classes this fall

New Jersey students will return to class in-person in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday, making official a long-anticipated decision on what classes will look like next school year. Murphy said he would rescind his executive order allowing schools to rely on remote education. The governor also said...
Educationthesocietypages.org

Back to School, But Going Backwards

Corey Moss-Pech, Steven H. Lopez, and Laurie Michaels, “Educational Downgrading: Adult Education and Downward Mobility,” Sociology of Education, 2021. The world changed.” That quotation sums up the experiences of participants in a new study by researchers Corey Moss-Pech, Steven H. Lopez, and Laurie Michaels. The researchers developed the term educational downgrading to describe how some workers are pursuing different types of education in the years since the Great Recession of 2008.
EducationDaily Journal

NJ students will go back to school for in-person classes this fall

New Jersey students will return to class in-person in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday, making official a long-anticipated decision on what classes will look like next school year. Murphy said he would rescind his executive order allowing schools to rely on remote education. The governor also said...