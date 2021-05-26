Alcoa Stock Sheds 10% Of Its Value Within A Week – Here’s Why

Alcoa stock (NYSE: AA) dropped more than 10% in just the last one week and currently trades at little less than $37. This drop was in line with an overall bearish sentiment for metals during the week. This was driven by two primary factors – China and the U.S. China stepped up its fight against soaring commodity prices with a warning of zero tolerance for monopoly and hoarding. China primary aluminum production reached a record high in April 2021, marking a rise of 2.3% m-o-m and 12.4% y-o-y. This was in line with rising demand and expectations of more stimulus measures, which led to a commodity price rally, before Chinese authorities intervened last week. Secondly, U.S. President Biden’s spending plan is apparently being scaled back from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion after facing opposition from Republicans. Most of the cuts will include the most important parts for metals consumption, like broadband, roads, and bridges. These two important factors from the U.S. and China has led to a pull back in commodity prices. Accordingly, global aluminum prices fell 4% in the last one week, which led to Alcoa.