Columbia Residential to build affordable senior housing near Avondale MARTA station

By Grace Donnelly
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 3 days ago
MARTA sold nearly 1.5 acres to the developer to build affordable housing units for seniors that provide direct access to the Avondale Station.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

