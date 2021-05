NewCanaanite.com received the following letters recently. This letter expresses my unequivocal support for the New New Canaan Library project as currently designed, including the removal of the 1913 library. It appears to me that the Town is applying two different standards concerning the project, which I find to be highly disappointing. You know the facts. There is overwhelming support for the project team’s design, hundreds of financial supporters, and a design that looks ahead to the needs of the Town’s residents for the next century.