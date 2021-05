Jesse Lee Church accepting applications for Director of Children and Youth Ministries. Full-time position for a qualified candidate. Competitive salary and benefits. This person will strategize and implement effective children and youth ministry programs. The work includes casting a vision for how we, as a congregation, will collaborate to form and nurture disciples at every age and stage of life so that they may grow in faith and put love into practice – a Wesleyan emphasis on the Christian life and social holiness.