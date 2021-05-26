Area News: May 26, 2021

TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Town of Otsego, County of Otsego has completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year. From May 1 to May 31 the assessment rollmay be seen by appointment only at the Town Clerk's Office during regular business hours. It may also be viewed on the Real Property Department section of the Otsego County website. The Assessor will be remotely in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll on: Wednesday May 5 4pm to 8pm Saturday May 8 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 12 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 19 9am to 1pm The Board of Assesment Review is tentatively set to meet at the Otsego Town Hall on June 1, 2021, from 4pm - 8pm to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments on the application of any person believeing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is avaialble at www.tax.ny.gov. Please have your form filed with the Town before 5pm Friday May 28th, 2021. Please call either the Town Hall of the Assessor prior to coming to any meeting at Town Hall. Dated: May 3, 2021 Richard Maxwell, Town Assessor Town Hall, PO Box 183, 811 Co Rd 26 Fly Creek 13337, NY Phone: 978-771-3016.