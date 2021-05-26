newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenevus, NY

Area News: May 26, 2021

Daily Star
 3 days ago

TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center will broadcast Word Thursdays live at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, featuring works by Marcela Sulak and Jeannine Ouellette. According to a media release, Sulak’s lyric memoir and third poetry collection are forthcoming. In addition to poetry, she writes creative non-fiction and is a literary translator. Ouellette teaches writing through the University of Minnesota, Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop and Elephant Rock, an independent creative writing program she founded in 2012. She is working on her first novel.

www.thedailystar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schenevus, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Purcell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Street Vendors#State Visit#Museum#The Visit#Area News#Bright Hill Press#Literary Center#Schenvus#Form Tech Solutions#Amvets#The Hobart Farmers#Cooperstown Vfw#Oxford Farmers#United States Coast Guard#Heritage Plant Sale#Hobart Farmers#Elks Lodge#Ford D Wedderspoon#Outdoor Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Oneida County, NYWKTV

More Pfizer vaccination clinics set up for those 12 and older in Oneida, Otsego counties

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preferred Mutual Insurance Names Scholarship Winners

Since 1992, The Preferred Mutual Foundation, the corporate-giving arm of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company (“Preferred Mutual”), has awarded academic scholarships to local high school seniors. The Preferred Mutual Foundation Scholarship is awarded to college-bound high school seniors that reside in Otsego, Delaware, or Chenango, New York counties and is evaluated...
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Oneonta city school district holds vaccine clinic

A school based COVID-19 vaccination program for students is being established by the Oneonta city School District in partnership with the Otsego County Department of Health. Students ages 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccination at no cost. According to a survey organized by the Oneonta...
Delaware County, NYPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Audubon Society Community Grants Deadline is This Friday

The deadline is drawing near to apply for the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society community grants program. These community grants are available for projects that get approved and are focused on protecting birds and bird habitats from the threat posed by climate warming. If you or your group can come up with a project proposal, the deadline to get it in is this Friday May 14, by 5:00 pm.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Public Meetings: Tuesday-Wednesday, May 11-12, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave. Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education annual meeting, 6:30 p.m. Cooperstown Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board, 5 p.m., via Zoom. Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town...
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

Otsego preps for hiring

Otsego County’s legislators began an in-depth look at crafting the county administrator position at a special all board workshop Monday, May 10. The 14 board members listened and asked questions during a two-hour meeting as County Attorney Ellen Coccoma reiterated to them the details of the local law they passed in 2019 to establish the position and several experts on local governments that are using a county administrator gave their tips and suggestions.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Otsego County Foundation To Provide $200K in Grants

One of the most generous community grant programs in our county is now accepting applications. The Community Foundation of Otsego County is making available more than $200,000 to be awarded in grant monies. There are many foundations in our area that provide funds for groups and organizations and the Otsego County Community Foundation is a major one.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPL...

TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Town of Otsego, County of Otsego has completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year. From May 1 to May 31 the assessment rollmay be seen by appointment only at the Town Clerk's Office during regular business hours. It may also be viewed on the Real Property Department section of the Otsego County website. The Assessor will be remotely in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll on: Wednesday May 5 4pm to 8pm Saturday May 8 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 12 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 19 9am to 1pm The Board of Assesment Review is tentatively set to meet at the Otsego Town Hall on June 1, 2021, from 4pm - 8pm to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments on the application of any person believeing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is avaialble at www.tax.ny.gov. Please have your form filed with the Town before 5pm Friday May 28th, 2021. Please call either the Town Hall of the Assessor prior to coming to any meeting at Town Hall. Dated: May 3, 2021 Richard Maxwell, Town Assessor Town Hall, PO Box 183, 811 Co Rd 26 Fly Creek 13337, NY Phone: 978-771-3016.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

Focus different for 2021

Otsego County’s tourism efforts are being refocused on outdoor activities, fall weddings and vaccinated out-of-state residents, according to a presentation given to the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its May meeting. Harrington addressed the Representatives at their meeting, which was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, on...