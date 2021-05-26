Area News: May 26, 2021
TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center will broadcast Word Thursdays live at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, featuring works by Marcela Sulak and Jeannine Ouellette. According to a media release, Sulak’s lyric memoir and third poetry collection are forthcoming. In addition to poetry, she writes creative non-fiction and is a literary translator. Ouellette teaches writing through the University of Minnesota, Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop and Elephant Rock, an independent creative writing program she founded in 2012. She is working on her first novel.www.thedailystar.com