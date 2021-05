The Hailey City Council on Monday approved a number of safety-related changes to Main Street, including a four-block restriping plan to narrow lanes and widen crosswalks. The safety improvements are part of a federally funded $3.4 million project to repave and reconstruct Main Street between Fox Acres Road and Cobblestone Lane. As part of the first phase of the project, which began early last week, Idaho Transportation Department crews have been upgrading pedestrian ramps and crossings to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards. The second phase of the project—starting in July—will involve removing asphalt and constructing new pavement.