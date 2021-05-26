newsbreak-logo
Texas Lawmakers Approve Permit-Free Handgun Bill After Abbott Demands They Get It To His Desk

By Schaefer Edwards
Houston Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Gov. Greg Abbott keeps his word, Texans will soon be able to carry handguns with no license or training required. After weeks of backroom negotiations and plenty of pressure from gun fans, both the Texas House and Senate have voted to pass a new law that would completely gut the state’s requirements for Texas residents to get licenses and firearm safety training before they can lawfully carry their pistols in public.

