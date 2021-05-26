newsbreak-logo
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Wednesday-Thursday, May 26-27, 2021

Daily Star
 3 days ago

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville. Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta. Oneonta City Planning Commission - sketch plan conference, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta. Otego...

www.thedailystar.com
