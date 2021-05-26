newsbreak-logo
Health Services

In Our Opinion: Rural EMS system needs new approach

THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 3 days ago

If you live in a rural area, like most of our circulation area is, you may not be able to count on an ambulance arriving quickly if called in an emergency.

Some of our local volunteer EMS companies have closed. Most that are still operating have fewer trained providers available to provide coverage. Others have switched to municipal paid services, and others rely on private ambulance services for coverage.

While volunteers try their best, the majority-volunteer system in place for decades in rural New York is no longer working.

That’s why we were glad to hear about a proposed state taskforce to address the issue. Legislation was introduced to authorize the state Department of Health to create a “New York State Rural Ambulance Services Task Force.”

The challenges facing rural EMS companies cited by officials include a diminishing pool of volunteer EMS candidates, a lack of reimbursement when caring for patients on the scene, and fewer ambulance companies, which requires longer response times and transportation to a local hospital.

The legislation was announced at Rotterdam EMS earlier this month.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, who co-sponsored the legislation, said that in 2019 when the Ambulance Service of Fulton County and the Johnstown Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps both shut down within a two-month period, it highlighted the need for the state to find ways to improve the funding and operation of rural ambulance companies.

“What brings us here is, before COVID-19 even happened, an alarming number of these life-savings services were forced to close their doors just in recent years,” he said. “The last count I had, before COVID-19, 26 ambulance services closed their doors and never reopened. When an ambulance service closes its doors, whoever is left behind has to cover those areas that are left in their wake. You can’t just not serve those areas.”

Santabarbara said it would be the job of the task force to study all of the issues that pertain to ambulance companies, including how they are funded, the reimbursement rates set by New York state, labor shortages and funding models.

Locally, most municipal EMS budgets are small and rely solely on volunteers.

“The health and well-being of our rural communities is directly tied to the success of our local EMS systems and right now they’re facing a crisis,” said bill co-sponsor Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties. “Our rural ambulance services operate with extremely limited resources, including budget and staffing shortfalls, and many are closing because of these detrimental challenges. This legislation will create a dedicated Rural Ambulance Services Task Force charged with examining the difficulties facing rural EMS providers and developing actionable recommendations to strengthen and sustain the system for years to come.”

This study is long overdue, and if the legislation passes, we encourage our local EMS providers to participate.

“The community needs to weigh in on this,” Santabarbara said. “The point of this is to get long-term solutions, set clear goals, and then, whether it’s legislation, whether it’s funding, whether it’s other agencies that need to get involved — we can make those decisions once we have the information from the people on the ground.”

The current EMS system is failing. We hope the taskforce, if approved, can come up with a workable solution to help protect our rural communities.

