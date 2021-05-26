newsbreak-logo
No Norway fishing deal this year, Hull MP claims

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deal to allow UK trawlers to fish in Norwegian waters will not happen until at least next year, an MP has claimed. Talks about access broke down in April and Hull Labour MP Karl Turner said the fisheries minster told him in a recent meeting there would be "no negotiations for the rest of this year".

