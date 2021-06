The S&P 500 has spent most of the week in a very tight range, essentially going nowhere. What is worth noting is that traders do not seem to be overly concerned about the inflation numbers which were much hotter than anticipated. This is mainly due to the fact that traders believe that the Federal Reserve is going to let inflation run rather high for the time being, waiting to taper much later than anticipated. That being said, the market then recovered a bit after the initial push lower but remain somewhat stagnant around the 4235 handle. This is an area that has been a little bit of a magnet for price, and most certainly the 4200 level has been support.