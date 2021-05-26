newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Video released of suspect in Blind River Town Hall theft

By Rosalind Russell
myespanolanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Algoma OPP has released a video of a break-in at Blind River Town Hall and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual. Last week, the Moose reported a person used a picnic table to reach and smash the window of the Mayor’s office and then stole a laptop.

www.myespanolanow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River#Picnic#Blind River Town Hall#Opp#Sault Crime Stoppers#Suspect#Video#Anonymous#Mayor#Laptop#Smash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Laptops
Related
PoliticsGUIDON

Walking town hall

From left: Col. Jeff Paine, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander; Jason Williams, community manager; and Col. Adam Hilburgh, 3rd Chemical Brigade commander and neighborhood sponsor, speak with on-post resident Katie Cichorz during a walking town hall May 19 through the Piney Hills neighborhood here. Paine, along with the community mayor and sponsor; representatives from the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division; and Balfour Beatty Communities — Fort Leonard Wood’s housing partner — engaged with residents during the 90-minute neighborhood walk to address issues and concerns regarding on-post privatized housing. This was the second walking town hall this year, and Paine said the goal is to conduct one each month in different neighborhoods around the post to provide a casual environment where garrison leaders can hear what’s on the minds of Fort Leonard Wood’s service members and their families. The next walking town hall is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Stonegate Community Center.
Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

Car theft suspect arrested after tracked into St. Joseph River

Branch County deputies with K-9 Chaos arrested a suspect in a Kalamazoo car theft after chasing him into the St. Joseph River Wednesday afternoon. ]Residents on Arney Road around 10:30 a.m. found a car stuck in an embankment in their yard. It appeared the driver failed to stop at the T-intersection at Oliverda Road. No one was around.
ProtestsWTVM

GRAPHIC: In search of 2 Capitol riot suspects, FBI releases new videos

(CNN) - Two new videos of the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol were released by the FBI. Authorities are hoping the footage will help identify two suspects. One of them is seen trying to tear off an officer’s gas mask and then hitting officers with a baton. The other suspect is shown punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

Police release video of NE Portland assault, seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect in an assault of a 55-year-old man in Northeast Portland in October of last year. Police have released surveillance video of the attack. The assault happened on Oct. 20, 2020 at about 6 p.m. Surveillance video...
Opelika, ALopelika-al.gov

Attempt to Identify Suspect in Integrity Auto Theft

On 05/14/2021 the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Second Degree, which occurred at Integrity Auto Service, located at 1007 Geneva Street. The suspects stole catalytic converters off three vehicles between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM on 05/13/2021. The first suspect, a white male, can be seen on camera wearing a black pullover, jeans and brown boots. The second suspect, a white female, can be seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of these suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say they are searching for the suspect behind a hit-and-run crash that left someone dead in Orlando. The Orlando Police Department said that on Monday morning, at about 5:14 a.m., officers responded to S. Orange Avenue after a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the street.
Rye, NYmyrye.com

VIDEO: RHS Civics Club Town Hall with Mayoral Candidates

Incumbent Mayor Josh Cohn and challenger Danielle Tagger-Epstein were questioned by the Civics Club with questions collected from the Rye student body. It was a wide ranging hour long session on an array of topics and you can watch the video replay here on MyRye.com. Here is the line of questions put forth by the civics club, and the video follows:
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Police release 911 calls, video of moments leading up to officers killing carjacking suspect

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police has released body camera video and audio of the moments they shot and killed a gunman who had carjacked a driver. Police said that Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano terrorized parts of Athens over the course of two days, pointing guns at people, shooting at cars, carjacking at least one victim and ultimately getting shot and killed by police.
Public SafetyKMOV

Town & Country police release photos of suspects wanted for robbery

TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Town & Country are asking for help identifying suspects wanted for a Tuesday night robbery at Harbor Freight. The suspects reportedly entered the store at 13913 Manchester Road around 7:30 p.m. and put a generator and pressure washer in a shopping cart. While a cashier was assisting them, the male suspect showed a handgun and then left the store with the items, police said.
Chino Valley, AZprescottenews.com

Suspect Arrested for Multiple Burglaries and Auto Thefts

On 05/17/2021 at approximately 2:48 p.m. Chino Valley Officers were notified by a citizen that David (DJ) Knight, an 18-year old Chino Valley resident was observed driving a white Ford F-250, with a thin blue line flag, on East Center Street near Chino Valley High School. David was wanted by...
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

Police seek ATM theft suspects

Enid Police Department is seeking the suspects who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Stride Bank ATM early Sunday. EPD officers responded at 3:07 a.m. Sunday to Stride Bank, 2219 W. Willow, for an ATM alarm. Officers found the front door to the ATM missing and laying in...
Ayer, MAayer.ma.us

Town Hall Reopening

The Ayer Town Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 during the normal hours of operation. At this time, employees and the public are to wear masks/facecoverings when in the Town Hall. At this time, the Town Hall restrooms will remain closed to the Public. The...