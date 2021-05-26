Video released of suspect in Blind River Town Hall theft

On 05/14/2021 the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Second Degree, which occurred at Integrity Auto Service, located at 1007 Geneva Street. The suspects stole catalytic converters off three vehicles between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM on 05/13/2021. The first suspect, a white male, can be seen on camera wearing a black pullover, jeans and brown boots. The second suspect, a white female, can be seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of these suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.