newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

R.E. Davis College Preparatory Academy's Alexis Evans named Carolina Grove Teacher of the Month for May 2021

Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the ninth in a contest series called Teacher of the Month. Presented by Carolina Grove, the public is asked to nominate their favorite K-12 teachers in Sumter's public and private schools. After the nomination period, the public votes between four finalists determined by The Sumter Item staff. The Teacher of the Month is announced in The Sumter Item's newspaper and online at www.theitem.com/teacher on the fourth Wednesday of the month. The winner receives a $50 gift certificate to Carolina Grove.

www.theitem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Sports
City
Charleston, SC
Sumter, SC
Education
City
Sumter, SC
Sumter, SC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty University#For The Girls#Teaching Philosophy#School Year#School History#University Of Charleston#Sumter Item#The Sumter Item#The R E Davis Vikings#Middle School#Students#Master#Private Schools#Reading#Crisis Counseling#World History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Sumter, SCmanninglive.com

USC Sumter Hosting Memorial Day Program

The Student Veteran Organization at the University of South Carolina Sumter will host a Memorial Day Program on Thursday, May 27 at 12 pm on the campus of USC Sumter (200 Miller Rd.). As part of the program, there will be a dedication of Memorial Day Tribute Crosses. The Student...
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Sumter, SCItem

Voting opens on Monday for May's Morris College Counselor of the Month

Voting opens Monday for May's Counselor of the Month contest, presented by Morris College. Four finalists have been chosen by Item staff from nominations submitted by the public, and the winner will receive a $50 gift card to a local business and Morris College swag. To vote daily through May 23, go to www.theitem.com/counselor. You do not have to be a Sumter Item subscriber to vote. The winner will be announced on May 25.
Sumter, SCItem

Twice as nice: Given no 2020 ceremony, Sumter School District honors current, new Teachers of the Year at Celebration of Excellence

It has been a year like no other in education and one that will certainly go down in the history books. As Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox described it Wednesday at the district's annual Celebration of Excellence, the last year has involved lots of new learning vocabulary - such as "asynchronous," "synchronous" and "virtual" - but everybody was "face to face" for the "in-person" event and happy for it.
Columbia, SCItem

GLENN ARNOLD KING

COLUMBIA - Having no further need of his earthly body, Glenn Arnold King entered into heaven on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Born on Dec. 14, 1950, in Sumter, to the late J. Willard and Frances Baker King, Glenn was a lifelong resident of Columbia. He was predeceased by his first...
Sumter, SCEnid News and Eagle

Legacy of service strengthened by community roots

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — A community is only as strong as those who contribute to it. A village together can help one another raise the metaphorical child. Nowhere is this line of thinking more significant than in the communities that foster the nation’s men and women in arms and their families.
Columbia, SCItem

Sumter baseball ends season with 4-2 win over Dreher

COLUMBIA - Sumter High School's varsity baseball team closed out its season with a 4-2 victory over Dreher on Tuesday at the DHS field. The Gamecocks finish the year with a 12-14 record. Connor Batey picked up the victory for SHS. He worked …
Sumter, SCThe Post and Courier

CCTC student awarded scholarship

SUMTER, S.C. - Central Carolina Technical College student Bailey Evans of New Zion was awarded a CCTC Foundation scholarship for academic year 2020-2021. The CCTC Foundation awards more than 100 scholarships to students each year. This year, the Foundation awarded more than $115,000 in scholarships to 143 students. The Central...
Sumter, SCItem

ALBERT L. WILLIAMS

Albert L. Williams, 57, departed this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at C.M. Tucker Nursing Care Center in Columbia. He was born on Aug. 5, 1963, in Sumter, a son of John and Rebecca Grant Williams. The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, 518 Robney...
Sumter, SCItem

Sumter Today: Sumter’s HYPE Program connects with kids after school

The HYPE After School Program is designed to meet needs of students after school by providing a safe, secure and loving environment for study, character development and team building at nine different locations throughout Sumter. HYPE offers academic enrichment, homework help, food and nutrition, art, music, dance and martial arts.
Manning, SCItem

SHS softball routs Manning 10-0

Reagan Troublefield pitched a 4-hit shutout to lead Sumter High School to a 10-0, 5-inning varsity softball victory over Manning on Friday at the SHS field. Troublefield struck out seven and walked just one. Emily Jordan led the Lady …
Sumter, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon Hall Softball advances in SCISA State Tournament

Clarendon Hall’s Lady Saints advanced to the SCISA 1A Championship Series by winning their bracket in the state tournament this weekend held in Sumter. The Lady Saints opened up the tournament by defeating St Johns Christian 19-9 followed by a 15-0 win over Dorchester Academy in 3 innings. Clarendon Hall saw their 17 game win streak disappear after losing to Jefferson Davis Academy 6-4 in game 3. In a must win situation the Lady Saints exploded on Jefferson Davis in the 1st inning in game 4 scoring 13 runs to go on to win 23-2 to advance to the title series. The Lady Saints will host Wardlaw Academy in Summerton Monday Night 6:00 pm in the first of the best of 3 series. Game 2 will be played at Wardlaw Academy in Johnston SC on Tuesday 6:00 pm and Game 3 will be played at a neutral site on Wednesday if necessary.