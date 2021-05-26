newsbreak-logo
Column: The Wuhan story that finally has legs, now that Trump is gone

By John Kass
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are we learning about the American political-media establishment now that the origin story of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be radically changing?. The Wall Street Journal has been reporting on new developments out of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. There’s more on those researchers who became “sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report.” The newspaper’s reporting boosts efforts supporting a deeper investigation into the origins of the coronavirus illness.

U.S. PoliticsGazette

GUEST COLUMN: America has become a vulnerable nation

At the turn of the 21st century, America was a unipolar global power. A decade after winning the Cold War we were an economic, political and military hegemon. Two decades later, China is a geopolitical rival, we can neither protect our people from a virus nor our critical infrastructure from a cyber hacker, and Donald Trump — fresh off the presidency — is at war with our most essential democratic traditions.
Presidential Electionjohnlocke.org

Trump’s ‘Shadow Presidency’ and the GOP’s Future

James Antle of the Washington Examiner describes the current state of the Republican Party months into Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential administration. More than 100 days into President Joe Biden’s term, and former President Donald Trump is still everywhere. From Tuesday evening through Wednesday, Trump issued nine statements through his political...
ScienceWilson County News

Liberal News Now Believes Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory ‘Suddenly Credible’

The Post ignored evidence when the reporters and editors didn’t like the messenger and it didn’t fit their narrative. After more than a year of ignoring what is perhaps the biggest story of the century, the source of the deadly Covid-19 virus, the Washington Post now calls the possibility that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China “suddenly credible.”
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former advisor to Melania Trump who is now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
POTUSNew York Post

Trump: ‘It was obvious to smart people’ COVID came from Wuhan lab

Former President Donald Trump claimed in an interview Tuesday that “it was obvious to smart people” that the coronavirus emerged from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan. “I had no doubt about it,” Trump told Newsmax host and former adviser Steve Cortes. “I was criticized by the press because China has a lot of people taken care of. They took care of Hunter [Biden]. They took care of Joe. They took care of everybody, didn’t they? And people didn’t want to say China. Usually, they blame it on Russia. It’s always Russia, Russia, Russia, but I said right at the beginning it came out of Wuhan.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Media face hard questions on Trump, Wuhan lab

The media face hard questions amid a growing acceptance that it is possible COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. The idea was disparaged as a conspiracy theory by multiple outlets last year — almost surely because its loudest promoter was then-President Trump . Now, as uncertainty grows, there are burgeoning...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Reporters blame Trump for not initially finding Wuhan lab theory credible

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and others appeared to blame former President Donald Trump Tuesday for making the Wuhan lab-leak theory political and thus the reason why reporters didn’t find the theory credible. During a segment on CNN, Haberman responded to anchor John Berman’s statement about how reporters went...