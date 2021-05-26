Sumter Animal Control's Socket and Jed are sweet, playful

Socket and Jed were found running loose. They seem healthy and cared for but no one has stepped up to claim them. They are now looking for a new home. Socket, approximately 6 years old, is a super sweet and friendly girl. She has a playful personality and gets along with other dogs. She weighs 57 pounds. Jeb is a big goofy fella that would love nothing better than to be your new best friend. He is an 8-year-old Labrador mix who weighs 60 pounds. Jeb is energetic and enjoys long walks. Both of these cuties know some basic commands and seem house-trained. They will make a great addition to any family. We would love to adopt them together if possible. As with all of our adoptable dogs, we do require a spay or neuter agreement, and it is strictly enforced. Proof of spay/neuter after adoption will be required. We have many other adoptable dogs as well as animals who were found and are waiting for their owners to claim them. Check Sumter Animal Control on Facebook. Call the adoption coordinator at (803) 774-3232 to set up a meet and greet or email at rescuesumtersc@gmail.com.