Pinewood, SC

CATHERINE POLK

 3 days ago

PINEWOOD - Catherine (Cat) Pugh Polk fell asleep in death on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born April 13, 1936, to the late Charlie N. Nesbitt and Earline Pugh. Memorial services will be held online via Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory, 2868...

Sumter County, SCItem

JAMES T. CHAMPAGNE

James T. Champagne, 30, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville. Born on Sept. 10, 1990, in Sumter County, he was a son of James T. Champagne and Beaulah Baker Green. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests face masks and social distancing be observed...
Sumter County, SCItem

Sumter man, 74, dies in motorcycle wreck

A 74-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 15 North near Lewis Road on May 16. Allen Moffitt, of Sumter, died Prisma Health Richland Hospital, said Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. He was not wearing a helmet. The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., when both a motorcycle...
Sumter County, SCItem

Man, 34, dies in single-vehicle wreck in Sumter County

A 34-year-old Sumter man died in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 378 near the Wateree Swamp area on May 15. Brian Hough II was pronounced dead on scene, said Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins, the incident occurred at about 5 a.m.,...
Sumter County, SCItem

Dalzell cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Sumter County

A 59-year-old Dalzell man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Charles Jackson Street on Tuesday morning. Patrick Drake was pronounced dead on scene, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. He was riding his bicycle at about 10:45 a.m. on Charles Jackson Street when he appeared he was struck by a vehicle ejecting him from the bicycle.
Sumter, SCItem

Man, 27, wanted for suspected grand larceny in Sumter

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old man wanted for suspected grand larceny. Michael Henderson is wanted for reportedly taking a victim’s truck and attached enclosed trailer — which contained various tools — from a residence on Catchall Road on May 4, said Deputy Adrienne Sarvis, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. The vehicle and trailer were later recovered, but the tools were not found.
Sumter, SCItem

Sumter Today: The Sumter County Fair is back in town.

If you haven't been on Liberty Street recently, you may have missed the neon lights and the smell of funnel cakes being cooked up at the fairgrounds. The Sumter County Fair opened yesterday, and you have all week to check it out. We stopped by on opening day to see some of the old and new features they have this year.
Sumter, SCwpde.com

Sumter teen missing for second time in two months

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Aleyah Baker who has gone missing for the second time in two months. The 13-year-old was last seen leaving her home on Meadowbrook Road on May 1, officials said. Baker could be staying with family in Sumter county. Baker also went...
Sumter County, SCWIS-TV

13-year-old reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old who reportedly ran away from her home on May 1. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Aleyah Baker was last seen at her residence on Meadowbrook Road on May 1. Officials say Baker could be staying with family in Sumter County.
Sumter County, SCItem

Sumter County Museum to hold Carolina Backcountry Springtime

EDITOR'S NOTE: Please note that due to the threat of COVID-19, some events may be cancelled or rescheduled unexpectedly. Santee-Wateree Regional Transportation Authority (SWRTA) is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccinations and COVID-19 testing sites. Contact SWRTA from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at (803) 934-0396. Carolina Backcountry Springtime...
Sumter, SCItem

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week in Sumter, Mayesville, Bishopville

The state public health department is holding three free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week, two of which are in Sumter County and one in Bishopville. The Sumter clinics will be on Tuesday, May 11, at the Mayesville Medical Clinic, 35 N. Main St., in Mayesville, and on Wednesday, May 12, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 155 Wall St., in Sumter.
Manning, SCmanninglive.com

CCTC Students Awarded Scholarships

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation awarded 140 scholarships to students totaling more than $115,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year. These funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies. Matthew White of Manning, SC Hannah Hickman of Turbeville, SC Timothy McLeod of Pinewood, SC Dalton Shirley of Manning, SC Amani Davies of Manning, SC Trevon Eaddy of Manning, SC Michelle Christy of Manning, SC Aliyah McLeod of Turbeville, SC Marissa Puckett of Manning, SC Dana Robertson of Manning, SC sarah slone of Manning, SC Jay'lyn Bennett of Manning, SC Dorien Ragin of Manning, SC Crystal Hatfield of Manning, SC Jennifer McLeod of Pinewood, SC Rashon Green of Summerton, SC Karen Cauthen of Alcolu, SC Megan Leonard of Manning, SC Bailey Evans of New Zion, SC Tyasia Connerly of Manning, SC William Ridgeway of Manning, SC Karen Cauthen of Manning, SC Leighton Squires of Alcolu, SC Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu.
Summerton, SCItem

Free vaccine clinics next week in Pinewood, Summerton

Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled for next week and are taking appointments now. The state's public health department is running the clinics, which will be held in Sumter County at the Pinewood Community Center, 130 Epperson Lane, on Thursday, May 6, and in Clarendon County at the Taw Caw Community Center, 1126 Granby Lane, in Summerton, on Tuesday, May 4.