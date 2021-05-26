CATHERINE POLK

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation awarded 140 scholarships to students totaling more than $115,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year. These funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies. Matthew White of Manning, SC Hannah Hickman of Turbeville, SC Timothy McLeod of Pinewood, SC Dalton Shirley of Manning, SC Amani Davies of Manning, SC Trevon Eaddy of Manning, SC Michelle Christy of Manning, SC Aliyah McLeod of Turbeville, SC Marissa Puckett of Manning, SC Dana Robertson of Manning, SC sarah slone of Manning, SC Jay'lyn Bennett of Manning, SC Dorien Ragin of Manning, SC Crystal Hatfield of Manning, SC Jennifer McLeod of Pinewood, SC Rashon Green of Summerton, SC Karen Cauthen of Alcolu, SC Megan Leonard of Manning, SC Bailey Evans of New Zion, SC Tyasia Connerly of Manning, SC William Ridgeway of Manning, SC Karen Cauthen of Manning, SC Leighton Squires of Alcolu, SC Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu.