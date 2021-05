Robert Ellis has been in the flooring industry since 2005. Ellis began flooring by working with a friend who has a construction business. In 2007, Ellis began doing flooring independently all year long. In 2018, Robert opened his first store in Florence, SC. Robert knew getting into the flooring business would provide a good income. Ellis explained how his stores came about: he had tendinitis in his elbow, and his doctors wanted to take him out of work. Ellis came up with the idea of opening a store so he’d be able to rest his arm without doing labor for a short amount of time. Robert opened his store and took the first two weeks off, giving his elbow time to heal.