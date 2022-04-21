Chime Review: An Online Banking Option With No Monthly Fees

Chime is very different from the traditional banking experience. It’s often referred to as a “challenger bank” — a term used for fintechs, or financial technology companies, that don’t have an official banking charter but can provide many of the same services. Check out this Chime review to find out why twelve million people have switched to Chime and if it’s right for you.

Pros

Full-featured mobile app

$0 monthly maintenance, minimum balance or overdraft fees

Get paid almost two early with direct deposit

Round up debit card transactions to the nearest dollar and the spare change goes to your savings account

Great for bad credit checking/second chance banking, as it does not rely on Chex Systems or credit checks

FDIC insured

A credit-builder secured Visa credit card is available

Current savings rate of 0.50% is higher than most banks

Cons

One fee to watch out for -- out-of-network ATM fees for $2.50

No joint accounts are available yet

Limited account options

No branch locations

About Chime

Chime is headquartered in San Francisco and launched in 2014. Its innovative fintech, or otherwise known as financial technology, roots is the top reason why it’s different from the average brick-and-mortar bank. Chime doesn’t have any physical branches — online banking is key, using the simple-to-understand mobile app and debit card to handle your everyday finances.

Chime’s partnerships with regional banks help them create “member first financial products.” The approach lowers Chime’s operating costs and cuts out many of the fees you’re used to paying. A good example is Chime’s partnerships with Stride Bank and The Bancorp Bank, which adds FDIC protection for Chime account holders, up to $250,000.

Chime Accounts

Chime wants to make banking accessible for everyone, regardless of credit history. You don’t have to worry about credit checks or ChexSystems to open an account . Here’s a more detailed look at Chime’s products.

Spending Account (Checking)

The foundation of your Chime experience is the Spending Account — you’ll receive and send money from it. Opening one is easy — there are no monthly fees, minimum requirements or opening balances to meet.

As for charges, there is only a $2.50 out-of-network ATM fee. You can easily avoid the fee if you stick with the 60,000 free ATMs or by asking for cash back at 38,000 participating locations. Chime works with retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, Target, CVS and Rite Aid that don’t charge you a fee for cash back. Cash deposits at participating retailers clear within two hours.

You don’t have to worry about overdraft charges either. Chime created Spot Me, which covers overdrafts starting at $20 and up to $200 over time. For any larger amount, the transaction is declined to save you an NSF charge. If you’re wondering how you would even bounce a check, Chime covers overdrafts from debit card transactions and Chime Checkbook, which is similar to bill pay.

You can receive direct deposits up to two days earlier than scheduled with early access direct deposit. Note that bank transfers can take up to five business days to clear, however. One of the big complaints about online-only banks is what to do with cash. Chime solved the issue by partnering with many of the same retailers that allow you to get cash back, to accept cash deposits on your behalf.

Savings Account

Chime has one of the highest interest rates of all savings accounts at this time, at 0.50% APY — Annual Percentage Yield (APY)¹ — 8x² the national average, ranking in ninth place in GOBankingRates’ study on the Best Savings Accounts of 2022 . However, it’s more than a place to park money for an emergency or for a goal. You can set up automated savings to grow your balance. There are $0 monthly maintenance fees and no minimum balance required.

Save When I Get Paid allows you to designate a percentage of your direct deposit to your savings. You can also use rounding up — a clever way to put a few cents extra for each purchase you make towards your savings account. You won’t be able to directly deposit to the account, however.

All you need to do is toggle rounding up and each time you make a payment with the debit card, Chime will round up the transaction to the nearest dollar and send the amount to your savings account.

Credit Builder

If you had some past financial challenges that you feel still come back to haunt you, you may be relieved to know that Chime won’t penalize you for them. The bank is committed to giving a fresh start to everyone by not basing their decisions on Chex Systems reports or credit scores. And best of all, you can start on your credit-rebuilding journey by signing up for Chime’s Credit Builder secured Visa.

The credit card secures the credit limit from funds in your Spending Account and won’t pull your credit. There is no annual fee or interest charges, either, which is rare for secured credit cards . The point of the card is to show the credit agencies that you can spend responsibly and pay your bills on time. Balances won’t affect your credit utilization ratio.

Enabling Safer Credit Building will help you. It makes an automatic payment towards your balance on time every month to avoid late payments. Chime will also report your timely payments to the credit bureaus. Note that the money you put towards securing the card is locked and unavailable for spending or bills.

Chime Review: Best Features

GOBankingRates awarded Chime with an overall score of 4.8 out of 5 based on four features found to be the strongest.

Digital Platform

As mentioned already, Chime is a fintech firm that prides itself in a user-friendly experience, transforming banking into something that can be completed by nearly anyone from a smart device or computer. It’s arguably Chime’s biggest strength. The app and website are extremely simple to navigate and feature helpful explanations along the way.

Breadth of Products

Other online banks and fintechs may have a wider variety of products including CDs, money markets and loans. However, the typical Chime customer is in search of a simple, no-frills way to bank. In many cases, they’re just starting on their financial journey or looking to rebuild credit. A checking and savings account — as well as one credit card option — can be the perfect package.

Opening Deposit Requirements

Chime makes banking extremely accessible to everyone by keeping the requirements down to a minimum. Knowing you can open an account with no money upfront is a great barrier to break down. You can always have your paychecks direct deposited later or contribute as much as you can afford to the account without stressing out.

Fees

Chime’s no-fee policy is refreshing. You’ll spend less time diving into the fine print, knowing that there are no monthly maintenance, minimum balance, overdraft or inactivity fees to worry about. Considering that most Americans waste an average of $100 per year in bank fees , Chime can help you redirect the money to more useful things, such as your savings.

Editor’s Favorite Chime’s Pay Friends feature lets you make mobile payments to people you know. You can send up to $2,000 per month to friends or family as long as they have a phone or email address. It can simplify your life by cutting out the need to use apps such as Venmo, PayPal or CashApp .

Banking Experience

Chime doesn’t have any physical branches, so the banking experience is pretty much digital, except for the occasions of ATM visits or making cash deposits at participating retailers.

Customer Service

Contact Chime by calling 1-844-244-6363 or through the mobile app.

Accessibility and Branch Availability

Chime does not have any locations. However, you have access to 60,000 free ATMs. In addition, you can make cash deposits and request cash back at participating retailers including:

7-Eleven

Circle K Stores

Cumberland Farms

CVS

Dollar General

Duane Reade

Family Dollar

Rite Aid

Speedway

Walgreens

Walmart

Mobile and Digital Experience

Chime’s app is the control center for your banking and is extremely simple, full-featured and user-friendly. After all, it’s built by a tech company. The bank uses 128-bit AES encryption to ensure your personal information remains safe. You can view balances, send money to friends, find nearby ATMs or cash deposit locations and toggle features, such as debit card transactions or rounding up, on and off in seconds.

Chime reviews from customers rank the app at about average:

Google Play: 4.6 out of 5 stars, 290K votes

Apple Store: 4.8 out of 5 stars, 346K votes

Where to download the app:

Convenience and Ease of Use

Chime is all about ease of use. Their products and services are member-first and designed to help everyone move forward on their financial journey.

How To Open an Account

Chime makes opening a bank account simple. As mentioned, nearly anyone can open an account since credit history doesn’t factor into the decision. As long as you’re aged 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or resident, you can get started using the mobile app or website by:

Clicking/tapping on Apply

Entering your name, email address and Social Security number

Answer if you’d like to open a linked savings account now or later

Create an account password

Wait for approval

Set up direct deposit by providing your employer with your Chime account number and routing number

Wait for a Chime debit Visa card to arrive in the mail

Fees

The only fee associated with a Chime account is a $2.50 fee per non-network or over-the-counter ATM withdrawal.

Chime vs. Competitors

Take a look at this comparison between Chime and some of its competitors.

Competitor Best For: Ally Broader account options Capital One Online banking with some physical branches

Chime vs. Ally Bank

Ally Bank is also an online bank with low fees and high-yield savings. Chime’s mobile app is better designed, but Ally beats Chime when it comes to comprehensive products. You’ll have access to multiple checking, savings, money market accounts as well as loans and investments.

Chime vs. Capital One

Capital One also offers free online banking but edges out Chime with innovative Capital One Cafes where you can talk to an advisor or attend a financial seminar. Cafes are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but should be open again when it’s safe.

Final Take

Chime is reinventing banking — and people are responding well to the concept. The bank is working on removing all the objections that hold people back from going fully digital. You can make cash deposits at participating retailers, pay friends and bills without the need for checks and finally have a bank account, even if you have bad credit.

Chime FAQ

Are Chime cash-backs free? If you're able to get cash back at a participating retailer, it's free since Chime pre-negotiated the service.

How much money can I withdraw? Chime's daily ATM limit for withdrawals is $500 per day.

Are there Chime locations? Chime doesn't have any physical branches, but you can make free withdrawals at any 60,000 ATMs.



¹The Annual Percentage Yield (“APY”) for Chime Savings Account is variable and may change at any time. The disclosed APY is effective as of Apr. 21, 2022. No minimum balance required. Must have $0.01 in savings to earn interest.

²The average national savings account interest rate of 0.05% is determined by FDIC as of Nov. 1, 2021 based on a simple average of rates paid (uses annual percentage yield) by all insured depository institutions and branches for which data are available. Visit https://www.fdic.gov/regulations/resources/rates/ to learn more.

Rates are subject to change. Information on accounts is accurate as of Apr. 21, 2022.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Chime. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Chime.

Chime is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by, and debit card issued by, The Bancorp Bank or Stride Bank, N.A.; Members FDIC .

